Guwahati
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Assam Governor Declares Local Holiday for Dol Jatra on March 15

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 11: The Assam Governor has formally declared a local holiday on March 15, 2025, in Kamrup (Metro) district on the Dol Jatra (Holi) Festival occasion. This enables citizens to join the festivities of this colorful and culturally important festival wholeheartedly.

As per the official announcement, all state government offices and educational institutions in Kamrup (Metro) district will be closed on this day.

Apart from that, financial institutions in the district will also be under holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, as per a Ministry of Home Affairs notification issued on June 8, 1957.

Dol Jatra, or Dol Purnima, is one of the greatest festivals celebrated en masse in Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, and other regions in Eastern India. Celebrated during the full moon day of Phalguna, it is also a festival associated with the reverence of Lord Krishna and Radha.

The event is marked with devotional processions, and idols of Radha and Lord Krishna are borne on exquisitely adorned palanquins, set to singing and dancing, besides the showering of abir (colored powder).

Dol Jatra falls on the same day as Holi, the festival of colors, which is observed throughout India to usher in the spring, love, and happiness. While Holi is best known for its joyous splashing of colors, Dol Jatra is spiritual in nature, focusing on worship and bonding within the community.

Latest news
Speeding Truck Kills 60-Year-Old Cyclist in Assam, Sparks Outrage

The Hills Times -
