Guwahati
Friday, July 5, 2024
Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attends ‘Setubandhan’ program by Sadou Asom Satra Mahasabha

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 4: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended a programme ‘Setubandhan’ organised by Sadou Asom Satra Mahasabha at Madhavdev International Auditorium on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kataria said that Assam is a nerve center of many cultures. “The cultural mix existing in this region presents a unique mosaic of unity in diversity. The colourful demography with its inherent cultural beauty has made the state an epitome of cultural confluence. I hope ‘Setubandhan’ strengthens our bond of brotherhood and camaraderie.”

Attaching great importance to the teachings and philosophy of Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva in intellectual and spiritual pursuits, Shri Kataria said that Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva traveled across the length and breadth of the country and spread the message of unity and equality. “We must collectively move forward to fulfill our dream of a strong and resurgent India, based on the ideals and teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva,” exhorted the Governor.

Governor Kataria appreciated Sadou Asom Satra Mahasabha and its functionaries for their valuable contribution to fostering socio-cultural synthesis to strengthen the foundation of ‘Bor-Asom’. “I am pleased that it is also playing a significant role in facilitating regular exchanges between our people belonging to different ethnic groups,” added the Governor.

Kataria also expressed his happiness at learning that the organisation is committed to the upliftment, propagation, and preservation of the traditional folk culture of diverse ethnic groups of Assam. “I am confident that their efforts will significantly contribute to the development of Assamese culture and further strengthen the bonds of unity, harmony, and goodwill in our society,” the Governor added.

Highlighting India’s cultural unity despite numerous invasions, Kataria emphasised that ancient traditions and rich heritage have always remained intact due to the strong influence and connection of ancestors who passed it down through generations.

The Governor also praised the organisation’s efforts in ensuring that the teachings of the great saint reach the masses. He also expressed gratitude to the Satradhikars of various Sattras who attended the event.

President of Sadou Asom Satra Mahasabha Sunil Kumar Goswami, satradhikar of Uttar Kamalabari Satra Janardhan Deva Goswami, editor of Dainik Axom Dr Hitesh Deka, along with a host of other dignitaries, attended the program.

