Assam Governor launches book on ‘Partitioned Freedom’

GUWAHATI, May 21: Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, formally unveiled a book ‘Partitioned Freedom’ by Ram Madhav, renowned Indian politician, author & thinker, in the presence of GP Singh, IPS, DGP, Assam, Prof (Dr) Sangeeta Tripathi, educationist on Sunday at Hotel Vivanta, Guwahati, Assam. Many dignitaries and people from all walks of life attended the event in large numbers. The book launch program was organised by Byatikram Group.

Releasing the book, the chief guest of the event, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, said, “I feel happy and honoured to be present in this auspicious occasion of the book launch program and I acknowledge Ram Madhav Ji for proactively taking the step to pen down about a very important chapter of our history. He has written an excellent book of factual history and I wish that this book will bring a huge importance among the society as well as to the academic and the intellectual community. I also congratulate Byatikram for taking this initiative to launch the book in Assam.”

Ram Madhav, the author of the book stated that unfortunate fables have spread in the name of history. He said that his effort was to place the facts before the reader and the period covered is the time between two partitions 1905 and 1947; one partition could be reversed, the second one couldn’t be prevented.

“One lesson is that people of the country should ever be ready to rise up to any challenges and protect the society. Jinnah was never a leader of all Muslim, and Muslim League couldn’t ever win substantially, yet they were seen as a pan-Indian Muslim party, today we shouldn’t make that same mistake. We need to unite partitioned hearts first. To understand history, we need to understand that period within the context of that period,” said Ram Madhav and concluded his address by saying that “today we must understand that Hindus and Muslims must live together amicably without quarrelling” and thanked Byatikram for their initiative to launch his book in Assam.

Speaking at the launch event, the organiser of the event Dr Saumen Bharatiya said, “We feel really honoured and privileged to be the organiser of this prestigious program and launched the book in presence of the Governor. Last year we also had the good fortune of releasing Ram Madhav Ji’s much acclaimed book ‘Hindutva Paradigm’.”

The book ‘Partitioned Freedom’ was reviewed by Prof (Dr) Sangeeta Tripathi, an educationist from Assam highlighting the importance of the book.

PVSLN Murty, chairman & managing director of NEDFi; PS Reddy, managing director of Sai Vikash Educational Trust; Prof Mamun-Al-Mahtab, head of the Interventional Hepatology Division, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Medical University, Dhaka, Bangladesh; Sanjay Aditya Singh, CEO & MD of Jettwings Group of Institutes; Riazul Islam, counsellor (Education & Sports), deputy high commission for Bangladesh in Kolkata, India; Ruhul Amin, assistant high commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati; Kiran Boro, founder of Kiran Boro Foundation and social activist; the founders of Aspiring Life Consultants Pvt Ltd, Chaitali Sengupta and Manish Jaiswal, Mukesh Agarwal, CEO of Valley Strong Cement Pvt. Ltd. and many other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The book launch was followed by an interaction session and signing ceremony with the author in which many budding intellectuals and enthusiasts took part curiously. Ram Madhav thanked Byatikram Group for meticulously organising the book launch event in Assam.

