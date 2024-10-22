31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Assam Govt launches hassle-free pension disbursement through Jeevan Pramaan

This digital initiative will allow pensioners to submit their Life Certificates through the Jeevan Pramaan or AadhaarFaceRD mobile apps, eliminating the need for physical visits to pension disbursing banks.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: In a significant move to streamline pension disbursement, the Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension & Public Grievances Department, Government of Assam, has introduced the Jeevan Pramaan Digital Life Certificate (DLC) system, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Tuesday.

This digital initiative will allow pensioners to submit their Life Certificates through the Jeevan Pramaan or AadhaarFaceRD mobile apps, eliminating the need for physical visits to pension disbursing banks.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Pensioners can submit their Life Certificate digitally via the Jeevan Pramaan or AadhaarFaceRD apps, eliminating the need for physical bank visits.”

The new system will also provide pensioners with multiple options for submitting their DLCs.

In addition to using smartphones or biometric devices, pensioners can visit Pension Sewa Kendras under the School Education Department for assistance. These centers are equipped with Biometric Devices for uploading Digital Life Certificates.

Meanwhile, for elderly pensioners and those unable to travel, the system also offers doorstep services facilitated by India Post Payments Bank and other banking institutions, ensuring that the process remains accessible and convenient.

Additionally, pre-requisites for using the Jeevan Pramaan app include an Aadhaar number and a mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

For more information, pensioners are encouraged to visit the official website or contact the Nodal Officer for Jeevan Pramaan at the Assam ARTPPG Department.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
