Assam Govt launches hassle-free pension disbursement through Jeevan Pramaan

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: In a significant move to streamline pension disbursement, the Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension & Public Grievances Department, Government of Assam, has introduced the Jeevan Pramaan Digital Life Certificate (DLC) system, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

This digital initiative will allow pensioners to submit their Life Certificates through the Jeevan Pramaan or AadhaarFaceRD mobile apps, eliminating the need for physical visits to pension disbursing banks.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “Pensioners can submit their Life Certificate digitally via the Jeevan Pramaan or AadhaarFaceRD apps, eliminating the need for physical bank visits.”

The Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension & Public Grievances Department, Govt. of Assam, now ensures hassle-free pension disbursement through the Jeevan Pramaan Digital Life Certificate (DLC) system.



Pensioners can submit their Life Certificate digitally via the Jeevan… pic.twitter.com/IqcCtty81G — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) October 22, 2024

The new system will also provide pensioners with multiple options for submitting their DLCs.

In addition to using smartphones or biometric devices, pensioners can visit Pension Sewa Kendras under the School Education Department for assistance. These centers are equipped with Biometric Devices for uploading Digital Life Certificates.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, for elderly pensioners and those unable to travel, the system also offers doorstep services facilitated by India Post Payments Bank and other banking institutions, ensuring that the process remains accessible and convenient.

Additionally, pre-requisites for using the Jeevan Pramaan app include an Aadhaar number and a mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

For more information, pensioners are encouraged to visit the official website or contact the Nodal Officer for Jeevan Pramaan at the Assam ARTPPG Department.