Assam Govt plans ‘Jhumur’ dance event this Nov; 8,000 Tea Tribe artists to be featured

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Aug 1: The Assam government is making preparations for a magnificent Jhumur dance performance which will include 8,000 tea tribe artists, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.
The event will focus on showcasing the Tea Tribe community and continues the success of last year’s record-breaking Bihu performance.
During a press briefing after the Assam Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Sarma announced that the event is scheduled on November 20.
He also mentioned that the topic was thoroughly deliberated with the district commissioners at the recent two-day DC Conference.
He further stated, “This year, we are planning to organize a Jhumur dance display at the same stadium with a total of 8,000 performers from 800 tea gardens across districts of the state.”
The Chief Minister has confirmed that a song has been readied for the performance and is set to be launched in a few days.
“We have already recorded the song and it will be released in a day or two. Regarding the performance, I discussed it in detail with the DCs so that the drawbacks of our last attempt are not repeated this time,” Sarma said.