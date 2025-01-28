Assam Govt prepares to implement BioE3 Policy

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 28: Assam has taken a significant step towards becoming a leader in biotechnology by preparing the Assam Action Plan for implementing the recently approved BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy, Chief Secretary to the State Government Ravi Kota announced on Tuesday.

A high-level meeting, organized by the Science, Technology, and Climate Change Department, brought together leading academicians, industry experts, scientists, researchers, and representatives from state and central government agencies.

The meeting was graced by the presence of Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India; Dr. Alka Sharma, Senior Adviser, DBT; and Dr. Amit Kumar Tripathi, Scientist ‘D,’ DBT. Discussions centered on harnessing biotechnology to drive economic growth, sustainability, and employment in Assam.

Chief Secretary Kota who hosted the event, highlighted Assam’s immense potential in biotechnology due to its rich biodiversity and agricultural resources.

He emphasized the state’s ambition to be the first in the country to adopt the BioE3 Policy and develop a state-specific action plan, aligning with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The BioE3 Policy, approved by the Union Cabinet in August 2024, aligns with India’s Act East Policy, aiming to boost biomanufacturing and foster collaborations with Southeast Asian nations.

Additionally, key focus areas under the policy include biodiversity-based innovations, food biotechnology, fragrance and aroma biotechnology, freshwater technologies, and space technology.

The meeting also highlighted the need for productization, technology transfers, and timely execution to realize the full potential of the policy.

Meanwhile, to coordinate efforts, a State BioE3 Cell will soon be notified by the Department of Science, Technology, and Climate Change.

“With the BioE3 Policy, Assam is poised to unlock its biotech potential, fostering innovation and creating sustainable employment opportunities,” said Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.