18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
type here...

Assam Govt prepares to implement BioE3 Policy

A high-level meeting, organized by the Science, Technology, and Climate Change Department, brought together leading academicians, industry experts, scientists, researchers, and representatives from state and central government agencies.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 28: Assam has taken a significant step towards becoming a leader in biotechnology by preparing the Assam Action Plan for implementing the recently approved BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment) Policy, Chief Secretary to the State Government Ravi Kota announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

A high-level meeting, organized by the Science, Technology, and Climate Change Department, brought together leading academicians, industry experts, scientists, researchers, and representatives from state and central government agencies.

Related Posts:

8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice
8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice
Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur
Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur
10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds
10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds
10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025
10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima
View all stories

The meeting was graced by the presence of Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India; Dr. Alka Sharma, Senior Adviser, DBT; and Dr. Amit Kumar Tripathi, Scientist ‘D,’ DBT. Discussions centered on harnessing biotechnology to drive economic growth, sustainability, and employment in Assam.

Chief Secretary Kota who hosted the event, highlighted Assam’s immense potential in biotechnology due to its rich biodiversity and agricultural resources.

He emphasized the state’s ambition to be the first in the country to adopt the BioE3 Policy and develop a state-specific action plan, aligning with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

- Advertisement -

The BioE3 Policy, approved by the Union Cabinet in August 2024, aligns with India’s Act East Policy, aiming to boost biomanufacturing and foster collaborations with Southeast Asian nations.

Additionally, key focus areas under the policy include biodiversity-based innovations, food biotechnology, fragrance and aroma biotechnology, freshwater technologies, and space technology.

The meeting also highlighted the need for productization, technology transfers, and timely execution to realize the full potential of the policy.

Meanwhile, to coordinate efforts, a State BioE3 Cell will soon be notified by the Department of Science, Technology, and Climate Change.

- Advertisement -

“With the BioE3 Policy, Assam is poised to unlock its biotech potential, fostering innovation and creating sustainable employment opportunities,” said Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CM reviews governance in Doomdooma, Naharkatia, Jonai

The Hills Times -
8 South Indian Delicacies Made With Leftover Rice Everything You Should Know About Assam’s Golden Langur 10 Best Places in India to Visit for Exotic Birds 10 Beautiful Villages in Himachal Pradesh to Visit in 2025 Winter Travel: 7 Wonderful Destinations To Visit In Kohima