Assam Govt to establish new cricket stadium in Umrangso

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 11: The Assam Government is set to establish a a new cricket stadium in Umrangso, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X emphasized that the initiative by the State Government aims to enhance sports opportunities for the youth.

He also noted that the construction of the stadium is progressing rapidly, and its completion will enable young individuals to develop their cricketing abilities.

He wrote, “Opening up sporting opportunities for our youth! Construction of a cricket stadium in Umrangso is going on in full swing, which after completion will provide youngsters in the area an opportunity to hone their cricketing skills!”

The Chief Minister further remarked that the government is committed to expanding sporting opportunities for the youth of Assam.

Meanwhile, the ongoing construction of the cricket stadium in Umrangso, upon completion, will offer local youngsters a valuable chance to refine their cricketing skills.

