22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 12, 2024
type here...

Assam Govt to host 3rd Cooperative Fair from Dec 13-15

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, "The Government of Assam's Cooperative Department is organizing the Third Cooperative Fair from Dec 13-15 at Chandmari, Guwahati."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: The Assam Cooperative Department is gearing up to host the Third Cooperative Fair from December 13 to 15, 2024, at the Assam Administrative Staff College playground in Chandmari, Guwahati, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “The Government of Assam’s Cooperative Department is organizing the Third Cooperative Fair from Dec 13-15 at Chandmari, Guwahati.”

Related Posts:

The event is a celebration of the state’s vibrant cooperative movement, aimed at fostering local entrepreneurship while promoting Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

Additionally, the fair will feature an extensive display and sale of various indigenous products crafted by local cooperative societies.

These include hand-woven textiles, bamboo and cane items, terracotta artifacts, locally sourced food products, and ornamental as well as decorative items.

- Advertisement -

“The fair will feature displays and sales of various indigenous products, along with many cultural events”, the CMO added.

Meanwhile, it is a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the creative spirit of Assam and take home authentic handmade products that reflect the region’s artistry and craftsmanship.

Adding to the allure of the event, a series of cultural programs will highlight Assam’s traditional art forms.

The fair will also feature mesmerizing dance and music performances, drama competitions, and exhibitions that offer a glimpse into the state’s cultural and artistic diversity.

- Advertisement -

Competitions such as drawing contests and demonstrations of local craft-making are also planned, ensuring an engaging experience for attendees of all ages.

Furthermore, the fair is expected to attract visitors from across Assam and beyond, making it a significant event to promote the state’s indigenous heritage.

5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Foreign tourists visit Hollongapar Sanctuary, join students in sports

The Hills Times -
5 Hidden Gems In Manali Every Traveller Must Visit 9 Must-Visit Hidden Photography Gems In The South India 10 Things to Know Before Your First Safari in India 7 Wonderful Sites To Visit In Meghalaya During Winter 10 Of The Best Places To Visit In December In India