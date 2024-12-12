Assam Govt to host 3rd Cooperative Fair from Dec 13-15

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: The Assam Cooperative Department is gearing up to host the Third Cooperative Fair from December 13 to 15, 2024, at the Assam Administrative Staff College playground in Chandmari, Guwahati, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Thursday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “The Government of Assam’s Cooperative Department is organizing the Third Cooperative Fair from Dec 13-15 at Chandmari, Guwahati.”

"The fair will feature displays and sales of various indigenous products, along with many cultural events."

The event is a celebration of the state’s vibrant cooperative movement, aimed at fostering local entrepreneurship while promoting Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

Additionally, the fair will feature an extensive display and sale of various indigenous products crafted by local cooperative societies.

These include hand-woven textiles, bamboo and cane items, terracotta artifacts, locally sourced food products, and ornamental as well as decorative items.

“The fair will feature displays and sales of various indigenous products, along with many cultural events”, the CMO added.

Meanwhile, it is a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the creative spirit of Assam and take home authentic handmade products that reflect the region’s artistry and craftsmanship.

Adding to the allure of the event, a series of cultural programs will highlight Assam’s traditional art forms.

The fair will also feature mesmerizing dance and music performances, drama competitions, and exhibitions that offer a glimpse into the state’s cultural and artistic diversity.

Competitions such as drawing contests and demonstrations of local craft-making are also planned, ensuring an engaging experience for attendees of all ages.

Furthermore, the fair is expected to attract visitors from across Assam and beyond, making it a significant event to promote the state’s indigenous heritage.