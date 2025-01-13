17 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 13, 2025
type here...

Assam Govt to launch citizen-focused road repair app

Speaking during a Facebook Live session, Sarma highlighted the app's citizen-centric approach, allowing residents to report bad roads directly to Public Works Department (PWD) officials.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled plans to launch a mobile application aimed at addressing the issue of damaged roads across the state, as reported in a news bulletin.

- Advertisement -

Speaking during a Facebook Live session, Sarma highlighted the app’s citizen-centric approach, allowing residents to report bad roads directly to Public Works Department (PWD) officials.

Related Posts:

Meanwhile, the initiative is expected to streamline the repair process and improve road conditions promptly.

Additionally, the app will be rolled out initially in five major cities: Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Silchar; by April or May this year.

Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
View all stories

The Chief Minister also noted that the phased rollout would eventually extend to other areas of the state, reflecting the government’s dedication to modernize infrastructure and enhancing public convenience.

- Advertisement -

“Citizens can report issues like potholes or other damages, enabling swift action by PWD officials. This will not only improve road connectivity but also ensure greater accountability in the department,” said Sarma.

In addition to this announcement, Sarma expressed his condolences following a tragic coal mine accident in Umrangso, Dima Hasao, which claimed multiple lives.

He also assured that the state government would extend adequate relief to the families of the deceased miners.

Emphasizing the administration’s zero-tolerance policy toward illegal mining, Sarma further pledged strict action against those responsible for unsafe quarry operations.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM announces recruitment of 10,000 teachers

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Foods To Have In Assam Different Types of Pitha Made in Magh Bihu Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000