Assam Govt to launch citizen-focused road repair app

GUWAHATI, Jan 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled plans to launch a mobile application aimed at addressing the issue of damaged roads across the state, as reported in a news bulletin.

Speaking during a Facebook Live session, Sarma highlighted the app’s citizen-centric approach, allowing residents to report bad roads directly to Public Works Department (PWD) officials.

Meanwhile, the initiative is expected to streamline the repair process and improve road conditions promptly.

Additionally, the app will be rolled out initially in five major cities: Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Silchar; by April or May this year.

The Chief Minister also noted that the phased rollout would eventually extend to other areas of the state, reflecting the government’s dedication to modernize infrastructure and enhancing public convenience.

“Citizens can report issues like potholes or other damages, enabling swift action by PWD officials. This will not only improve road connectivity but also ensure greater accountability in the department,” said Sarma.

In addition to this announcement, Sarma expressed his condolences following a tragic coal mine accident in Umrangso, Dima Hasao, which claimed multiple lives.

He also assured that the state government would extend adequate relief to the families of the deceased miners.

Emphasizing the administration’s zero-tolerance policy toward illegal mining, Sarma further pledged strict action against those responsible for unsafe quarry operations.