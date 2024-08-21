Assam Govt to launch transformative projects in Cachar on Aug 22

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: The Assam Government will pave the way for a new era of development and prosperity in the Cachar district with the inauguration of two significant infrastructure projects on August 22, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will lay the foundation stones for a Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) bridge over the Barak River in Lakhipur and a Government Model Degree College in Borjalenga, Dholai.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “The Assam Government is ushering in a new era of development and prosperity in the Cachar district through several key projects.”

On 22nd August 2024, HCM Dr. @himantabiswa will lay the foundation stone for an RCC bridge over the Barak River in Lakhipur and a Government Model… pic.twitter.com/NjaELCs6RJ — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 21, 2024

These projects, collectively valued at approximately Rs 122 crore, will mark a major leap forward in the district’s infrastructural landscape.

The 340-meter-long RCC bridge, with a sanctioned amount of ₹87 crore, is expected to improve connectivity between Sonai and Lakhipur towns, while also reducing travel time to Silchar.

Additionally, the bridge will not only enhance economic activities by facilitating the smoother transportation of goods but also improve the quality of life for thousands of residents in the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, with a total area of 7,861 square meters, the Government Model Degree College in Borjalenga, Dholai, is designed to be a state-of-the-art educational institution, offering a range of courses in the Arts stream.

Furthermore, the college will feature 33 classrooms and five laboratories to enhance educational opportunities in the district. It is expected to be completed by August 30, 2026.