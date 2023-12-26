Assam: Grounded Air India 320 plane transformed into a swanky restaurant

HT Digital,

Sivasagar, Dec 26: An Air India 320 aircraft, measuring 118 feet, has been repurposed into a family restaurant in Bhatiapara, Sivasagar district, Assam, becoming the first of its kind in Northeast India.

The airplane, previously purchased for crores of rupees, was transported from Mumbai to Assam.

The ‘Wings of Hazarika’ airplane restaurant, owned by local businessman Hariprasanna Hazarika, is being moved from Mumbai airport via a large truck, with two additional trucks carrying parts of the aircraft’s cargo.

The convoy has travelled 1,000 kilometres so far, reaching Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, and has another 2,000 kilometres to go before reaching Assam. The restaurant is expected to provide job opportunities to locals once operational.