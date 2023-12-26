Assam: No hike in power tariff, clarifies APDCL

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 26: Amid speculation about a potential increase in power tariff in Assam, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) issued a statement on Tuesday denying any such plans for the current fiscal year.

This follows the company’s yearly submission of a tariff proposal to the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) for review. In contrast to the rumors, APDCL clarified on its official ‘X’ handle, stating that the tariff set in April 2023 is still applicable to all domestic consumers.

APDCL has faced criticism due to media reports suggesting a hike in power tariffs. The current rates, for up to 300 units, remain unchanged, according to APDCL.

However, additional charges will be applied for more than 300 up to 500 units at 0.20 paise, and for consumption above 500 units at Rs 0.99 per unit, primarily affecting government offices.

Commercial and industrial sectors will be charged Rs 0.59 per unit, as per the APDCL’s previous notification issued in October this year. For smart pre-paid users, the Fuel and Power Purchase Price (FPPPA) for energy consumed in September 2023 will be charged in 92 daily installments, from October 1 to December 31, 2023.