23 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 8, 2025
type here...

Two more arrested in Assam for ‘defending’ Pakistan

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, May 7: Two more persons have been apprehended in Assam for “defending Pakistan on Indian soil” in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, taking the total number of such arrested people to 45, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The two are Sajid Ahmed of Sonitpur and Rojan Ali of Goalpara, the chief minister posted on ‘X’.

- Advertisement -

‘Update on crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil. So far, 45 Anti-Nationals have been parked in our Jails. We are on the lookout for more,” he said.

Related Posts:

The chief minister on Tuesday had said at a press conference here that the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) would be imposed on certain people who have been arrested, but not on all.

Some have already apologised and said that they will not do it again, he said.

There will be categorisation of the arrested persons as some are habitual offenders, while some have done so for publicity, Sarma said.

- Advertisement -

“There is another category with left leanings, who have done it for political reasons. A committee will take a decision on whom the NSA will be imposed, and it is not going to be a political decision,” he added.

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack.

On Friday, Sarma had warned of stringent action against those who raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in the aftermath of the April 22 attack.

Addressing a campaign rally for the panchayat elections, he appealed to the people to pray and give strength to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army so that Pakistani terrorists hiding anywhere in the world can be brought to justice.

- Advertisement -

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists struck Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. (PTI)

Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal: Slain IAF corporal’s family hail Operation Sindoor

The Hills Times -
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway 7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner 10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape