Assam: Guwahati Zoo’s gaurd wall collapses amid heavy rainfall

Following heavy rainfall in Guwahati city, a guard wall of the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden collapsed on Thursday afternoon, October 5. This has raised serious concerns over the safety of the animals in the zoo.

HT Digital,

Guwahati, October 5: Following heavy rainfall in Guwahati city, a guard wall of the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden collapsed on Thursday afternoon, October 5. This has raised serious concerns over the safety of the animals in the zoo.

Local residents stated that the guard wall was already in a poor condition and this incident was inevitable. Despite numerous complaints, no action was taken to address this issue. The continuous heavy rains over the past few days have further weakened the guard wall. The wall collapsed on Thursday afternoon, causing a breach in the zoo’s perimeter. Residents are worried that animals might escape from the zoo if the wall is not repaired immediately.

A series of relentless rains have triggered a significant crisis in the city, leading to widespread floods. Due to the inclement weather, several low-lying areas are experiencing flooding.

