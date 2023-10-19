Assam: Guwahati’s B Borooah College gets accredition with NAAC A++ grade

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 19: B. Borooah College, a government sector college in the northeastern region, has achieved a remarkable NAAC A++ rating, becoming the first in the region to do so. This accomplishment highlights the institution’s commitment to educational excellence and high-quality academic programs.

Established in 1943, B. Borooah College is one of the oldest degree colleges in Guwahati. Named after Bholanath Borooah, a notable businessman from Nagaon, the college is affiliated with Gauhati University. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has extended his congratulations to the college on platform X for its NAAC accreditation.

He wrote on X, “Congratulations 𝐁. 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐚𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞, Guwahati for being accredited with 𝐍𝐀𝐀𝐂 𝐀++ 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 (𝐂𝐆𝐏𝐀 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟔𝟐 ). It is the first Govt. Sector college in the entire NE to receive NAAC A++. Kudos to the Principal 𝐃𝐫. 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐲𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧 and his team.”