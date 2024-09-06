Cotton University secures A Grade accreditation with 3.05 CGPA

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: Cotton University has been awarded an A grade accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a CGPA of 3.05 on a seven-point scale, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Minister Pegu extended his congratulations to the university stating, “Congratulations to @CottonUniversi1 for being accredited with A grade (CGPA of 3.05 on a seven-point scale).”

“Cotton has always been an epitome of knowledge and high educational standards and secured an A grade in the first cycle of assessment as a University in the entire North East”, Pegu added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a proud alumnus of Cotton University, also expressed his delight at the achievement.

Responding to the Education Minister’s post, he wrote, “As an alumni of @CottonUniversi1, this is indeed a proud moment for me as well. Keep up the good work. This will inspire other educational institutions in Assam to achieve high standards in imparting quality education.”

