33 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 6, 2024
type here...

Cotton University secures A Grade accreditation with 3.05 CGPA

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Minister Pegu extended his congratulations to the university stating, "Congratulations to @CottonUniversi1 for being accredited with A grade (CGPA of 3.05 on a seven-point scale)."

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: Cotton University has been awarded an A grade accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a CGPA of 3.05 on a seven-point scale, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Minister Pegu extended his congratulations to the university stating, “Congratulations to @CottonUniversi1 for being accredited with A grade (CGPA of 3.05 on a seven-point scale).”

“Cotton has always been an epitome of knowledge and high educational standards and secured an A grade in the first cycle of assessment as a University in the entire North East”, Pegu added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a proud alumnus of Cotton University, also expressed his delight at the achievement.

Responding to the Education Minister’s post, he wrote, “As an alumni of @CottonUniversi1, this is indeed a proud moment for me as well. Keep up the good work. This will inspire other educational institutions in Assam to achieve high standards in imparting quality education.”

10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

LPG truck fire breaks out on NH-31 Kokrajhar; driver rescued

The Hills Times -
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela 10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar