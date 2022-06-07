Assam: Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 Campaign Launched In Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 6: Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu launched “Har Ghar Dastak 2.0” at Nandeswar Chakrabarty HS School in Dibrugarh on Monday.

Har Ghar Dastak 2.0, the Covid vaccination campaign aims to ensure complete Covid-19 vaccination for all eligible beneficiaries. Health workers will visit each door to mobilise eligible beneficiaries to take the vaccine and ensure protection.

The drive will continue till June 20 in the Dibrugarh district. The Health Department has set a target of vaccinating 2,23,426 people (daily approx 14,895) to achieve 100 percent Covid-19 vaccination in the district.

Biswajit Pegu said, “Currently Covid-19 situation is under control but it’s not over. There is news that it is reported in various parts of the world. We must take the vaccine to ensure our safety for the future.”

Dr Rajib Kumar Barua, director of Health Services Dibrugarh said, “Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease affecting skin and nerves. As the number of leprosy cases is very high in Dibrugarh district, MD NHM Assam instructed to start a leprosy screening campaign in parallel with Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 utilising the same manpower.”

Biswajit Barua, district immunisation officer informed that the district has attained 106.02% first dose and 92.84% 2nd dose and 3.58% precaution Covid-19 vaccine coverage with all eligible citizens above 18 years. 15 above category has received 51.99% 1st dose and 40.59% 2nd dose while in 12 to 15 below category 50.05% and 23.59% Covid vaccination in 1st and 2nd dose respectively completed in the district.

Biswajit Phukan ADC (Health), Dr Rajib Kumar Barua (Jt DHS, Dibrugarh), Biswajit Barua (DIO), UNDP officials Manisha Burhagohai and other health officials were present during the launching programme.