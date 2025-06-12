Assam Heatwave Claims More Lives Amid Soaring Temperatures and Power Crisis

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 12: The never-ending heatwave that has engulfed Assam has taken another life, further fueling public alarm over the deteriorating weather and infrastructure in the state. On Thursday morning, a 55-year-old man succumbed to death in Juria, Nagaon district, after allegedly collapsing from heat exhaustion.

The victim, Amir Ali, hailed from Kadmoni Pathar village. As per local reports, Ali fell sick all of a sudden when he returned home from the Juria market. His relatives took him to the Dagaon Primary Health Centre nearby, but doctors at the centre said he was brought dead. The locals are in shock after the incident at a time when residents are already facing harsh heat, along with regular power failures and poor electricity supply.

The condition in Juria is reflective of the overall distress being experienced throughout Assam. With temperatures daily still well above average and humidity increasing, most residents are at their wit’s end. Extended load shedding and electricity cuts have only exacerbated the misery, particularly in rural regions where there is limited access to medical care and cooling stations.

In another incident, authorities found an unidentified body near a resting shed beside the main office of Oil India Limited in Duliajan. Though the cause of death has not been officially established, early investigations indicate that the scorching heat is likely to have led to the collapse of the person and ultimate death. Police have filed an unnatural death case and initiated a proper investigation.

The Borjhar Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a new heat and humidity warning for vast areas of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh during the next 48 hours. The current weather is due to clear to partly cloudy skies and strong solar radiation during the day, which led to higher surface temperatures, according to meteorologists. As the heatwave continues to grip the region—in large urban centers like Guwahati—public anger is building. With relief not in the offing, government officials are being pushed to take immediate action to enhance power supply and raise public awareness on health hazards related to heat.