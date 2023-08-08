Assam: Huge Amount of Explosives Recovered from Cachar district

August 8, 2023: Security forces along with Assam Police seized a huge quantity of explosives, including gelatin sticks and detonators, were found in the Cachar district of Assam.

As per reports, the seizure was made after a joint team of the paramilitary force and the Assam Police conducted an operation and found the explosives near the Ranighat market in the district.

- Advertisement -

“The security team recovered 200 gelatin sticks and 200 detonators from the site.,” said the official.

“Operation is on to nab those involved in transporting the explosives.” he added.

There were rumors that the explosives were being sent to Manipur, where ethnic hostilities that have been going on for more than three months have claimed the lives of more than 160 people.