32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
type here...

Assam: Huge Amount of Explosives Recovered from Cachar district

Assam's Cachar district has seen the recovery of a sizable quantity of explosives, including gelatin sticks and detonators, according to an official statement on Monday.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

August 8, 2023: Security forces along with Assam Police seized a huge quantity of explosives, including gelatin sticks and detonators, were found in the Cachar district of Assam.

As per reports, the seizure was made after a joint team of the paramilitary force and the Assam Police conducted an operation and found the explosives near the Ranighat market in the district.

- Advertisement -

“The security team recovered 200 gelatin sticks and 200 detonators from the site.,” said the official.

“Operation is on to nab those involved in transporting the explosives.” he added.

There were rumors that the explosives were being sent to Manipur, where ethnic hostilities that have been going on for more than three months have claimed the lives of more than 160 people.

Costliest Cities in India in 2023
Costliest Cities in India in 2023
10 Religious Plants To Worship
10 Religious Plants To Worship
Plants That Look Like Animal
Plants That Look Like Animal
Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh
Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh
Expensive Scooters in India
Expensive Scooters in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

GP Singh one of 14 top IPS officers to receive Central...

The Hills Times - 0
Costliest Cities in India in 2023 10 Religious Plants To Worship Plants That Look Like Animal Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh Expensive Scooters in India