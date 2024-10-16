Assam invites discharged home guards to re-enroll for extended service

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 15: In an initiative to strengthen the ranks of the home guards in Assam, discharged home guard volunteers from Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts, who are under the age of 55, are now eligible to re-enroll for an additional three-year service term. This opportunity, governed by the Assam Home Guards Act and Rules, 1947, amended in 2015, is open to all interested individuals from October 25, 2024, until November 16, 2024.

Eligible volunteers are invited to submit their Option Forms at the Home Guard Office in their respective districts during this period. To complete the application, individuals must provide essential documents, including their First Home Guards Basic Training Certificate, school certificate, proof of age (such as a birth certificate), PAN card, Aadhaar card, a character certificate, and two recent passport-size photographs.

The re-enrollment drive provides a vital opportunity for willing former volunteers to continue their service in safeguarding their communities. This move is expected to enhance the operational readiness and community support provided by the Assam Home Guards while giving experienced individuals the chance to extend their contributions in this honourable capacity.

The district commandant, Home Guards, Cachar, announced the re-enrollment opportunity and encouraged all eligible discharged home guard volunteers to seize this chance to continue their dedicated service to the people of Assam.