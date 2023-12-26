17.9 C
Assam: IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar promoted as Inspector General of Police

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 26: In a significant development, Dr. Sanjukta Parasor, an IPS officer from Assam currently posted as Deputy Inspector General at the National Investigation Agency (NIA), New Delhi, has been promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police.

The promotion, a testament to Dr. Parasor’s dedication to public service, was officially declared in a notification.

As per the directive, Dr. Parasor, IPS (RR-2006), Deputy Inspector General, NIA, New Delhi (On Central Deputation) has been awarded Proforma Promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-II of IPS in Level 14 of Pay Matrix effective from 01/01/2024.

