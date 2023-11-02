23 C
Friday, November 3, 2023
Assam: Rs 80 lakh collected in fines during Durga Puja, confirms Guwahati traffic police

Guwahati, Nov 2: Guwahati Traffic Police amassed a total of Rs. 80 lakhs in fines during the five-day Durga Puja celebration, as per reports on Thursday. It has been revealed that Guwahati residents violated traffic rules extensively during the festival, with the peak of violations and fines occurring on Maha Navami, October 23.

Approximately 100 traffic rule violators were detected by the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) CCTV cameras, installed before the festivities. The violations primarily included not wearing seat belts or helmets and ignoring traffic signal lights.

The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) was launched in Guwahati, last year, aiming at promoting smooth traffic flow, detecting traffic violations, and issuing e-challans. Harmeet Singh, the former Commissioner of Guwahati Police and currently the Special DGP of Assam Police, previously stated that the ITMS is a dynamic system necessitating a few days for accurate calibration.

As a result, the issuance of e-challans was held off until the calibration process was finalized. Singh also encouraged the public to adhere to single-lane driving and comply with traffic regulations.

