Assam Journalists Take Offence at CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Reference to Religious Identity

HT Digital

August 23, Friday: Journalists across Assam have expressed strong discontent over remarks made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, where he referenced the religious identity of certain journalists. The comments, which were seen as inappropriate and divisive, have sparked widespread criticism within the media community.

Many journalists have taken offence, arguing that such references to religious identity are not only uncalled for but also undermine the secular fabric of the profession. The media fraternity has urged the Chief Minister to refrain from making statements that could be perceived as targeting individuals based on their religion.

The incident has led to a broader discussion about the importance of maintaining objectivity and neutrality in journalism, as well as the need for public figures to be mindful of their words, especially in a state as diverse as Assam. The journalists have called for a clarification and an apology from the Chief Minister to address the concerns raised by his remarks.