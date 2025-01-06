19 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 6, 2025
Assam launches Gunotsav 2025: over 14 lakh students to be evaluated

Scheduled for January 6 - 9, the first phase will cover 11 districts, including Barpeta, Bajali, Kamrup, Sribhum, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Udalguri, and more.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 6: The Assam government has launch Gunotsav 2025, an initiative aimed at ensuring quality education for students across the state, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Monday.

Scheduled for January 6 – 9, the first phase will cover 11 districts, including Barpeta, Bajali, Kamrup, Sribhum, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Udalguri, and more.

The campaign will involve 16,056 schools, encompassing a wide range of institutions such as government and provincialized schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Tea Garden Model Schools, and others.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Gunotsav 2025, themed “Ensuring Quality Education,” will take place from January 6-9 in 11 districts, covering 16,056 schools and 14,11,874 students with the support of 6,365 external evaluators.

Meanwhile, over 14,11,874 students from Classes I to IX will undergo evaluation, highlighting the government’s focus on improving the quality of education at the grassroots level.

Additionally, participating schools will undertake self-evaluation, followed by external evaluation from January 7-9.

A total of 6,365 evaluators, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, IAS, IPS, IFS, and other government officials, will be deployed to assess the learning outcomes and infrastructure.

“Everyone’s cooperation and active participation are earnestly requested to ensure its successful completion, fostering a higher standard of education for the future of Assam”, Pegu added.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
