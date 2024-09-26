26 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 26, 2024
type here...

Assam launches Rs 4,700 cr rural bridges program to strengthen connectivity

The project, worth Rs 4,700 crore, focuses on improving access to welfare services, boosting rural productivity, and ensuring seamless connectivity across the state's extensive rural areas.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the launch of the Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Program (ARRBP), a massive initiative aimed at upgrading the state’s rural connectivity through the construction and rehabilitation of bridges, a press release said on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The project, worth Rs 4,700 crore, focuses on improving access to welfare services, boosting rural productivity, and ensuring seamless connectivity across the state’s extensive rural areas.

Meanwhile, in a post shared on the micro-blogging site X, Sarma highlighted the state’s dedication to transform the rural connectivity through modern and durable infrastructure.

He wrote, “We have undertaken a major exercise to transform connectivity in rural areas by building RCC bridges under the Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Programme.”

Additionally, the ARRBP will upgrade and rehabilitate existing RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) bridges, convert timber bridges into RCC structures, and construct new bridges to close critical connectivity gaps.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, the program will emphasize enhancing the planning, execution, and management capacities for rural infrastructure projects, ensuring that these bridges are not only cost-effective but also resilient to withstand the test of time and environmental challenges.

“This ₹4,700cr plan will enhance connectivity in rural areas, boost productivity and make access to welfare services easier”, Sarma added.

8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur CM inaugurates 2 MSCB branches, highlights rural empowerment

The Hills Times -
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia 7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India 5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day