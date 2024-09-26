Assam launches Rs 4,700 cr rural bridges program to strengthen connectivity

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the launch of the Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Program (ARRBP), a massive initiative aimed at upgrading the state’s rural connectivity through the construction and rehabilitation of bridges, a press release said on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The project, worth Rs 4,700 crore, focuses on improving access to welfare services, boosting rural productivity, and ensuring seamless connectivity across the state’s extensive rural areas.

Meanwhile, in a post shared on the micro-blogging site X, Sarma highlighted the state’s dedication to transform the rural connectivity through modern and durable infrastructure.

He wrote, “We have undertaken a major exercise to transform connectivity in rural areas by building RCC bridges under the Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Programme.”

We have undertaken a major exercise to transform connectivity in rural areas by building RCC bridges under the Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Programme.



This ₹4,700cr plan will enhance connectivity in rural areas, boost productivity and make access to welfare services easier. pic.twitter.com/GAwCMAMw2O — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 26, 2024

Additionally, the ARRBP will upgrade and rehabilitate existing RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) bridges, convert timber bridges into RCC structures, and construct new bridges to close critical connectivity gaps.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, the program will emphasize enhancing the planning, execution, and management capacities for rural infrastructure projects, ensuring that these bridges are not only cost-effective but also resilient to withstand the test of time and environmental challenges.

“This ₹4,700cr plan will enhance connectivity in rural areas, boost productivity and make access to welfare services easier”, Sarma added.