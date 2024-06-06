Assam Leaders Pay Tribute to Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi on His Birth Anniversary

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday paid tribute to Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi on the occasion of his Jayanti.

Sarma remembered the freedom fighter and Assam’s first Chief Minister by writing, “a guiding light for all of us” on his X handle.

The Assam CM further expressed his gratitude and commented, “A statesman par excellence, who always kept the interests of Assam foremost, his teachings will continue to inspire us.”

Remembering freedom fighter, Assam's first Chief Minister and a guiding light for all of us, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi on his jayanti today. A statesman par excellence, who always kept the interests of Assam foremost, his teachings will continue to inspire us.

Other Council of Ministers of Assam also honoured the occasion on X. Minister for Panchayat & Rural Development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, said, “Lokapriya Bordoloi’s vision and dedication were pivotal in securing the state’s future during partition. His legacy of socio-economic progress continues to inspire.”

Humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi on his birth anniversary. Assam's first CM post-Independence, Lokpriya Bordoloi's vision and dedication were pivotal in securing the state's future during partition. His legacy of socio-economic progress continues to…

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Atul Bora, also commemorated the occasion, stating, “During his tenure as CM, many ambitious projects were implemented for the socio-economic development of the state.”