Assam Leads Northeastern States in National Highway Projects

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 28: Assam has emerged as the leader in National Highway (NH) development among the Northeastern states, with the highest number of projects and the longest road length currently under construction.

- Advertisement -

The total investment for these projects stands at Rs 39,239 crore, making it the largest infrastructure initiative in the region.

The projects in Assam include those completed during 2024-25 and those approved but yet to commence. According to official data, Arunachal Pradesh follows with two major projects covering 815 km at a cost of Rs 8,035 crore. In comparison, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura have fewer projects and shorter road lengths under development.

The overall analysis highlights Assam’s dominance in both ongoing NH projects and total investment. Arunachal Pradesh, though having fewer active projects, has substantial future investment plans. The total approved projects across the region amount to Rs 43,322 crore, while ongoing construction projects collectively total Rs 87,363 crore.

Regarding funding allocations, Assam has received the highest budget of Rs 5,329 crore for highway development and maintenance, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with Rs 3,488 crore. Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura have been allocated Rs 1,227 crore, Rs 1,508 crore, and Rs 514 crore, respectively.

- Advertisement -

The completion of NH projects depends on factors such as encumbrance-free land availability, forest and environmental clearances, utility shifting, and the financial capacity of contractors. All under-construction projects in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura are expected to be completed by 2028.