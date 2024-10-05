Assam Leads the Way: Innovative Schemes and Co-Districts Inspire Other States

HT Digital

Saturday, October 5: Assam, despite being relatively small in comparison to other Indian states, is increasingly becoming a trailblazer in governance and public welfare initiatives. According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, various schemes and reforms pioneered by the state’s administration have not only transformed governance at the grassroots level but are also attracting attention from other states that are eager to adopt similar programs.

Speaking at the inauguration of three new co-districts under Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, the chief minister underscored the state’s leadership role in innovation. He highlighted how Assam is the first state to operationalize the concept of co-districts, a structural administrative change designed to decentralize governance and improve service delivery. Sarma expressed confidence that other states will follow Assam’s lead within the next four to five years, though they might name their initiatives differently.

The introduction of co-districts is expected to revolutionize governance by bringing administrative services closer to the people. These co-districts will serve as centers of government, simplifying access to public services and reducing bureaucratic delays. Sarma emphasized that this shift would make it easier for citizens to engage with the administration in a hassle-free manner while strengthening the overall administrative framework. This, he believes, will lead to better governance and improved service delivery, especially in rural areas where access to government services can often be limited.

The idea of co-districts is part of a broader strategy to decentralize administration in Assam, which currently has 35 districts. With growing demands from various regions for the creation of more districts and sub-divisions, the co-district model provides a flexible and efficient solution. The model allows the government to address the unique administrative needs of specific areas without necessarily creating full-fledged new districts, thus optimizing resources while addressing local concerns.

In his speech, Sarma also noted that Assam’s administrative evolution reflects a shift away from older models that were largely influenced by West Bengal and other more developed states during British rule. Previously, Assam’s governance framework closely followed the administrative structures of these neighboring regions, as they were governed as a single unit during colonial times. However, in recent years, the state has started to carve out its own path with unique initiatives that are catching the attention of the rest of the country.

Among the key schemes that have sparked interest is the Orundoi initiative, which focuses on providing financial assistance to women beneficiaries. This program has been particularly successful in empowering women and strengthening the economic security of households across Assam. By offering direct financial transfers to women, the scheme has enhanced their role in decision-making within families and contributed to improved living standards. Sarma highlighted that delegations from several states have visited Assam to study the Orundoi scheme in detail, with the intention of replicating its success in their respective regions.

Another significant initiative is the Samarth portal, launched by the state’s education department. The portal is a digital platform aimed at streamlining educational administration, improving transparency, and making it easier for students and educators to access essential information and services. Like the Orundoi scheme, the Samarth portal has piqued the interest of several states, which are exploring ways to implement similar platforms to modernize their own educational systems.

These schemes, according to Sarma, are evidence that Assam is not merely following the lead of other states but is now setting trends in governance and public welfare. He remarked that other states will likely adopt these schemes in the near future, even though they may rebrand them according to local preferences. The fact that other states are sending delegations to study Assam’s programs is a testament to the impact these initiatives are having beyond the state’s borders.

The chief minister’s speech also touched on the broader significance of these reforms for Assam’s development. By implementing such innovative schemes, the state is not only improving its internal governance but is also positioning itself as a model for other states to emulate. Sarma expressed pride in the fact that Assam, once considered a state that followed in the footsteps of more developed regions, is now leading by example in several key areas of governance.

The demand for the creation of more districts and sub-divisions continues to grow across Assam, and the government is responding to these calls with creative solutions like the co-district model. This approach, combined with the state’s ongoing efforts to improve social welfare and streamline education through initiatives like Orundoi and the Samarth portal, underscores Assam’s role as a governance innovator. As other states begin to adopt these ideas, it seems likely that Assam’s influence on national governance trends will only increase in the coming years.