Assam: Lok Sabha poll dates declared, voting to begin from April 19, results on June 4

Guwahati, March 16: The Election Commission announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Assam on Saturday. The voting procedure will be conducted in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7.

This is the first election after the state’s delimitation exercise, which was criticised by the opposition for being biased towards the ruling BJP. Assam, with its 14 Lok Sabha seats, is crucial as the BJP aims to maintain or increase its current standing. The party won nine seats in the 2019 polls. On the other hand, Congress aims to regain its former stronghold. Gaurav Gogoi, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha, is contesting from the Jorhat seat, previously held by BJP’s Topon Gogoi. Congress has released a list of 12 candidates and has reserved one seat for its ally Assam Jatiya Parishad. The INDIA alliance is still unformed, with TMC fielding candidates in four seats and AAP withdrawing from Guwahati. AAP has urged Congress to follow suit in other constituencies. Counting of votes for Assam’s 14 Lok Sabha seats is scheduled for June 4, 2024, and the results are expected to be announced on the same day.