Assam migrant workers registered on e-Shram Portal can now apply for ration cards

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister's Office stated, "Registered migrants workers from Assam in the e-shram portal from 2021- 2023, will now have a chance to apply for a Ration Card or add members to their ration cards by applying before August 3, 2024."

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 29: In a significant development for migrant workers from Assam, those registered on the e-Shram portal between 2021 and 2023 are now eligible to apply for new ration cards or add members to their existing ration cards, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Sunday.

The State Government has set a deadline for submissions to remain open until August 3, 2024.

The decision was made following the directive from the Supreme Court for states and Union Territories to provide ration cards to 8 crore migrant workers who are registered on the e-Shram portal.

Currently, the e-Shram portal boasts a total of 286 million registrants, with 206.3 million individuals registered under ration card data.

