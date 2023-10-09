27 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 9, 2023
type here...

Assam-Nagaland border: 2 injured after alleged Naga miscreants open fire in Sonari

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Charaideo, Oct 9: Tension prevailed along Assam-Nagaland border on October 8 after alleged Naga miscreants opened fire in Sonari, creating a tense situation in the region.

- Advertisement -

As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Kanubari tea estate in Sonari in the Charaideo district of Assam along the interstate border with Nagaland.

The incident was started by two Naga miscreants who arrived on a motorbike and opened fire, according to information gathered.

The intruders were reportedly armed with homemade handguns and opened fire on the tea farm facilities, wounding two workers.

When the employees heard gunfire, they panicked and attempted to leave, but many were hit and injured.

- Advertisement -

Officials identified the injured as Dandu Mahali and Suresh Munda.

Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks
Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks
10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World
10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World
10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World
10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World
7 Rare Flowers From Around The World
7 Rare Flowers From Around The World
Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight
Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mizoram: Burmese areca nuts worth Rs 95 lakh seized in state’s...

The Hills Times - 0
Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks 10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World 10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World 7 Rare Flowers From Around The World Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight