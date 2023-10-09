Assam-Nagaland border: 2 injured after alleged Naga miscreants open fire in Sonari

HT Digital,

Charaideo, Oct 9: Tension prevailed along Assam-Nagaland border on October 8 after alleged Naga miscreants opened fire in Sonari, creating a tense situation in the region.

As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Kanubari tea estate in Sonari in the Charaideo district of Assam along the interstate border with Nagaland.

The incident was started by two Naga miscreants who arrived on a motorbike and opened fire, according to information gathered.

The intruders were reportedly armed with homemade handguns and opened fire on the tea farm facilities, wounding two workers.

When the employees heard gunfire, they panicked and attempted to leave, but many were hit and injured.

Officials identified the injured as Dandu Mahali and Suresh Munda.