Assam: One Drowned In Jia Bharali River

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, June 17: The flood water of major tributaries of river Brahmaputra including Gabharu, Belsiri, Jia Bharali, Depota, Jorakhor etc. has submerged many areas in and around the Tezpur district Headquarter.

On Friday morning one Sahidul Islam (40) of Gutlung area in Tezpur drowned in the flood water of Jia Bharali river. As per sources, when he was trying to catch woods floating in the river alongwith his two friends he got drowned and the body of Sahidul is yet to be traced.

On the other hand a large area including village Amaguri, Chengahiloi and Khagarijan under Bargaon Panchayat and Thelamara revenue circle as well have been inundated due to the flood fury caused by both river Belisiri and Brahmaputra.

Over 100 households of the area are under water while culverts and portions of roads in the area have been washed away by the flood water.

Over 500 populations are rendered homeless and taking shelter in various and other public places alongwith highland areas. As the flood water has washed away a few culverts and portions of Amaguri-Chengahiloi connecting road, people of the area have now been delinked with other parts of the greater area.