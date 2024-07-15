Health camp organised for flood-affected villagers

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 14: Despite gradual improvements in the flood situation in parts of Sonitpur district, over 15 villages in the Gutlung area under Tezpur Sadar Police Station and Tezpur revenue circle continue to grapple with post-flood issues. Common health problems such as gastrointestinal, skin, eye, and respiratory infections are prevalent among the affected population.

Recognising the urgent need, the social organisation Gutlung Adarsha Yuba Sangha organised a free health camp at Gutlung Riverside Primary School on Saturday.

Medical officer Dr Jibo Dutta, along with Zabed Sufian Bhuyan, Murjiana Munnaf from Gutlung Ayusman Arugya Mandir, ANM Anjana Devi, health workers Lili Borah, Rajashree Das, Nilima Devi, Abu Bakkar Siddique, Moinul Haque, and other medical professionals conducted health check-ups and distributed free medicines to those in need.

Alongside the health camp, an awareness meeting was held to educate the community on health precautions during and after floods. The meeting was led by organisation president Mirzanur Hussain, and as a token of gratitude to the medical team, Secretary Sahidul Islam presented them with phulam gamosas. Other members of the organisation, including Saifar Ali, social worker Rustam Ali, Mansur Ali, Muksedur Ali, Ajmal Sheikh, and Sabana Yasmin, contributed to the success of the program.