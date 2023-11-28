Assam: Opposition rise over government’s decision to relocate Fancy Bazar to North Guwahati

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 28: Traders and businessmen in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area have expressed concern over the Assam government’s decision to move the bustling wholesale market to North Guwahati to ease traffic congestion.

They estimate that around 10-15 thousand people engaged in trade will be negatively affected by this move, causing significant financial losses. A trader expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s decision, emphasizing that the impact would affect not only wholesale markets but also small-scale businessmen.

The traders are urging the government to address their concerns by building a separate market in North Guwahati while maintaining the existing market. They argue that the move overlooks the years of effort put into establishing the market and building successful businesses, and suggest an alternative solution where a new market is established in North Guwahati, leaving the current market intact.

Gauravv Somani, President of All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) and state Congress Secretary, said that the chief minister should have consulted the relevant stakeholders before deciding to move the business hub.

Recent reports indicate that the state government is considering moving the wholesale market from Fancy Bazar, a key business hub for vegetables and perishable goods, to either Changsari in Kamrup district or to North Guwahati.

Ashok Singhal, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, stated that decongesting Guwahati is a priority given the rising vehicle population, and moving the wholesale market is one of the solutions currently being considered. Sources indicate that a plan is in its initial stages to build a logistic park in either Changsari or North Guwahati to accommodate wholesale traders.

The proposed logistic park aims to provide necessary amenities for traders, but its implementation depends on finding suitable land for the project. The final decision depends on finding a balance between decongesting the city and addressing the concerns of the many traders and businessmen likely to be affected by the relocation.