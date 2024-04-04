Assam Police arrest poacher along with rhino horn in Tamulpur

HT Digital,

Tamulpur, April 4: A poacher has been arrested in Tamulpur, Assam, with a rhino horn confiscated from his possession, according to reports.

The arrest was made during an operation led by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sandeep Kumar. The operation took place at the residence of the arrested individual, identified as Matia Soren.

The seized rhino horn was collected by officials from the forest department. Following the arrest, Soren was relocated to the Office of the Field Directorate of the Manas Tiger Reserve on Barpeta Road for further questioning.