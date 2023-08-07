28 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 7, 2023
type here...

Assam: Police Break Up a Drug Ring in Mankachar; Two Arrested

A tempo traveling from Hatsingimari to Mankachar was stopped by the police, and they found 2485 intoxicating substances inside.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

August 7, 2023: In the early hours of Monday, the police executed a successful anti-drug operation in Mankachar, Assam, and arrested two drug traffickers with a large amount of drugs.
When the police stopped a tempo traveling from Hatsingimari to Mankachar, they found 2485 intoxicating drugs inside.

The drug dealers have been identified as Hatshingimari locals Khalek Uz Zaman and Habibul Ahmed.
According to the authorities, they were a member of a prominent drug ring that operated nearby and supplied drugs to different regions of the state. The police added that they were looking into the origin and final destination of the drugs and attempting to apprehend the other gang members.
At Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, earlier on July 30 a significant drug trafficking organization functioning brazenly right beneath the noses of law enforcement was discovered.
Rather than just moving patients, ambulance drivers have evolved into criminal drug smugglers.

- Advertisement -

Initial reports claim that this operation was taking place in Guwahati beneath the noses of the Bhangagarh Police Station since the ambulances transferring patients to GMCH were also used to smuggle illegal substances.

Plants That Look Like Animal
Plants That Look Like Animal
Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh
Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh
Expensive Scooters in India
Expensive Scooters in India
Tips For Choosing A Good School For Your Child
Tips For Choosing A Good School For Your Child
Virat Kholi’s Expensive Watch Collection
Virat Kholi’s Expensive Watch Collection
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cops’ Narrow Escape in Assam After Truck Smashes Through Traffic

The Hills Times - 0
Plants That Look Like Animal Best Sunroof Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh Expensive Scooters in India Tips For Choosing A Good School For Your Child Virat Kholi’s Expensive Watch Collection