Assam: Police Break Up a Drug Ring in Mankachar; Two Arrested

August 7, 2023: In the early hours of Monday, the police executed a successful anti-drug operation in Mankachar, Assam, and arrested two drug traffickers with a large amount of drugs.

When the police stopped a tempo traveling from Hatsingimari to Mankachar, they found 2485 intoxicating drugs inside.

The drug dealers have been identified as Hatshingimari locals Khalek Uz Zaman and Habibul Ahmed.

According to the authorities, they were a member of a prominent drug ring that operated nearby and supplied drugs to different regions of the state. The police added that they were looking into the origin and final destination of the drugs and attempting to apprehend the other gang members.

At Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, earlier on July 30 a significant drug trafficking organization functioning brazenly right beneath the noses of law enforcement was discovered.

Rather than just moving patients, ambulance drivers have evolved into criminal drug smugglers.

Initial reports claim that this operation was taking place in Guwahati beneath the noses of the Bhangagarh Police Station since the ambulances transferring patients to GMCH were also used to smuggle illegal substances.