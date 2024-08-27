Assam Police Conduct Foot Marches Amid Rising Communal Tensions

HT Digital

August 27, Tuesday: In response to escalating communal tensions in Assam, police have initiated area domination foot marches across Guwahati and its neighboring regions. The increased police presence aims to restore calm and prevent any further incidents that could exacerbate the unrest.

The foot marches come in the wake of heightened communal clashes and unrest in the state, which have raised concerns about public safety and communal harmony. By deploying officers to patrol key areas on foot, the police intend to enhance visibility, deter potential disturbances, and reassure residents of their safety.

Local authorities have emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and have urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement efforts. The marches are part of a broader strategy to address the root causes of the tensions and to foster dialogue between different community groups.

As the situation continues to develop, the police remain vigilant and are working closely with community leaders to ensure that any issues are addressed promptly and effectively. The goal is to restore stability and prevent further escalation of tensions in the region.