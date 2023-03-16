Assam Police Cracks HSLC Question Paper Leak Case

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 16: The Education Minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu on his Twitter handle announced that the Office of Chief Minster has informed that Assam Police has cracked the case in connection to the SEBA question paper leak and identified the persons involved in the case. As per reports, three teachers along with a center in charge had done the leakage. Police officials will come out with further details at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted the declaration and said that detailed information will be shared with all concerned once significant arrests have been made.

According to Director General of Police GP Singh, Assam’s HSLC General Science question papers were sold between Rs 100 and Rs 3,000 on WhatsApp. Singh further stated that police implemented WhatsApp’s assistance to identify the root of the leak of the question paper.

Signh expressed contentment with the constant investigation and the progress police have been making for the last three days. “We will send some more packets of the question paper from upper Assam to the CID headquarters for the purpose of the investigation,” he added.