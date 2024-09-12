Assam Police Foil Potential Attack, Recover Grenades in Dibrugarh

HT Digital

September 12, Thursday: In a significant operation, the Assam Police have foiled a potential terror attack by recovering two live grenades from a location in Dibrugarh. The discovery was made during a search operation based on specific intelligence inputs, underscoring the persistent security challenges in the region.

- Advertisement -

According to police sources, the grenades were found concealed in a strategic location in the city, and their recovery averted what could have been a major incident. The operation was carried out by a team from the Dibrugarh Police, who acted swiftly upon receiving credible information about the presence of explosives. Senior police officials have confirmed that the grenades were defused safely, and an investigation is underway to determine their intended target and the individuals behind the planned attack.

Speaking about the operation, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police, Shwetank Mishra, stated, “We had received specific intelligence regarding suspicious activity in the area, which led us to the site where the grenades were hidden. We are conducting a thorough investigation to identify those involved and prevent any future threats.”

The recovery of the grenades has raised concerns about the presence of extremist elements in Assam, particularly in sensitive areas like Dibrugarh. Security agencies have been put on high alert, and additional measures are being taken to ensure the safety of residents. The police have also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately.

This incident highlights the ongoing efforts of Assam’s law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and security in the state. The police have vowed to continue their crackdown on any activities that threaten the region’s safety and stability.