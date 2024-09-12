30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 12, 2024
type here...

Assam Police Foil Potential Attack, Recover Grenades in Dibrugarh

Assam Police thwart a potential terror attack by recovering grenades in Dibrugarh, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 12, Thursday: In a significant operation, the Assam Police have foiled a potential terror attack by recovering two live grenades from a location in Dibrugarh. The discovery was made during a search operation based on specific intelligence inputs, underscoring the persistent security challenges in the region.

- Advertisement -

According to police sources, the grenades were found concealed in a strategic location in the city, and their recovery averted what could have been a major incident. The operation was carried out by a team from the Dibrugarh Police, who acted swiftly upon receiving credible information about the presence of explosives. Senior police officials have confirmed that the grenades were defused safely, and an investigation is underway to determine their intended target and the individuals behind the planned attack.

Speaking about the operation, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police, Shwetank Mishra, stated, “We had received specific intelligence regarding suspicious activity in the area, which led us to the site where the grenades were hidden. We are conducting a thorough investigation to identify those involved and prevent any future threats.”

The recovery of the grenades has raised concerns about the presence of extremist elements in Assam, particularly in sensitive areas like Dibrugarh. Security agencies have been put on high alert, and additional measures are being taken to ensure the safety of residents. The police have also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately.

This incident highlights the ongoing efforts of Assam’s law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and security in the state. The police have vowed to continue their crackdown on any activities that threaten the region’s safety and stability.

Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Reassigns Districts to Ministers Under Guardian Minister Program

The Hills Times -
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India Greenest Destinations To Visit In India