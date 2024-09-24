NFR announces train cancellations & diversions for yard remodelling

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 23: To increase the efficiency of train operations and reduce traffic congestions, NF Railway has decided to undertake capacity augmentation works at the Rangapani station under its Katihar division. In this connection, Pre Non–Interlocking works from September 16 till September 25, 2024 and Non – Interlocking works from September 26 till September 29, 2024 for yard remodelling with provisioning of electronic interlocking system has been scheduled. This will necessitate regulation of train services as per details given.

Train no 07520 (Siliguri Jn.–Malda Court) DEMU & train no 07519 (Malda Court-Siliguri Jn.)DEMU commencing journey on September 28 & 29, 2024 respectively, will remain cancelled. Train no 07508 (Siliguri Jn. – Radhikapur) DEMU & train no 07507 (Radhikapur – Siliguri Jn.) DEMU commencing journey September 29 & 30, 2024 respectively, will remain cancelled.

The trains that are to be diverted via Aluabari Road- Siliguri Jn-New Jalpaiguri (journey commence on) are: Train no 12377 (Sealdah – New Alipurduar) Padatik Express on September 24 & 26, 2024; Train no 15904 (Chandigarh – Dibrugarh) Express on September 25, 2024; Train no 13173 (Sealdah – Sabroom) Kanchanjunga Express on September 29, 2024; Train no 15910 (Lalgarh – Dibrugarh) Avadh Assam Express on September 27, 2024; Train no 19601 (Udaipur City –New Jalpaiguri) Express on September 28, 2024; Train no 15643 (Puri-Kamakhya) Express on September 28, 2024; Train no 12509 (SMVT Bengaluru – Guwahati) Super Fast Express on September 27, 2024; Train no 15635(Okha- Guwahati) Dwarka Express on September 27, 2024; Train no 13141 (Sealdah –New Alipurduar) Teesta Torsa Express on September 28, 2024; Train no 13147 (Sealdah -Bamanhat) Uttarbanga Express on September 28, 2024.

The trains that are to be diverted via New Jalpaiguri- Siliguri Jn – Aluabari Road (journey commence on) are: Train no 22411 (Naharlagun- Anand Vihar Terminal) Arunachal Express on September 24, 2024; Train no 12407 (New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar) Karmabhoomi Express on September 25, 2024; Train no 15644 (Kamakhya-Puri) Express on September 26, 2024; Train no 05952 (New Tinsukia- SMVT Bengaluru) Special on September 26, 2024; Train no 12364 (Haldibari-Kolkata) Super-Fast Express on September 25 & 27, 2024; Train no 15960 (Dibrugarh- Howrah) Kamrup Express on September 28, 2024; Train no 12523 (New Jalpaiguri-New Delhi) Express on September 28, 2024; Train no 15626 (Agartala- Deoghar) Express on September 28, 2024; Train no 15655 (Kamakhya-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express on September 29, 2024; Train no 13142 (New Alipurduar – Sealdah) Teesta Torsa Express on September 29, 2024; Train no 13148 (Bamanhat – Sealdah) Uttarbanga Express on September 29, 2024; Train no 12344 (Haldibari- Sealdah) Darjeeling Mail on September 29, 2024; Train no 12346 (Guwahati-Howrah) Saraighat Express on September 29, 2024; Train no 12505 (Kamakhya -Anand Vihar Terminal) Northeast Express on September 29, 2024; Train no 12378 (New Alipurduar- Sealdah) Special on September 29, 2024.

The train to be diverted via Siliguri Jn -Thakurganj- Aluabari Road (journey commence on) is Train no 19306 (Kamakhya-DR Ambedkar Nagar) Express on September 29, 2024.

Train no 22234 (Patna–New Jalpaiguri) Vande Bharat Express commencing journey on September 29, 2024 is rescheduled at 14:30 hours for departure from Patna Jn. railway station.