26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
type here...

NFR announces train cancellations & diversions for yard remodelling

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 23: To increase the efficiency of train operations and reduce traffic congestions, NF Railway has decided to undertake capacity augmentation works at the Rangapani station under its Katihar division. In this connection, Pre Non–Interlocking works from September 16 till September 25, 2024 and Non – Interlocking works from September 26 till September 29, 2024 for yard remodelling with provisioning of electronic interlocking system has been scheduled. This will necessitate regulation of train services as per details given.

- Advertisement -

Train no 07520 (Siliguri Jn.–Malda Court) DEMU & train no 07519 (Malda Court-Siliguri Jn.)DEMU commencing journey on September 28 & 29, 2024 respectively, will remain cancelled. Train no 07508 (Siliguri Jn. – Radhikapur) DEMU & train no 07507 (Radhikapur – Siliguri Jn.) DEMU commencing journey September 29 & 30, 2024 respectively, will remain cancelled.

The trains that are to be diverted via Aluabari Road- Siliguri Jn-New Jalpaiguri (journey commence on) are: Train no 12377 (Sealdah – New Alipurduar) Padatik Express on September 24 & 26, 2024; Train no 15904 (Chandigarh – Dibrugarh) Express on September 25, 2024; Train no 13173 (Sealdah – Sabroom) Kanchanjunga Express on September 29, 2024; Train no 15910 (Lalgarh – Dibrugarh) Avadh Assam Express on September 27, 2024; Train no 19601 (Udaipur City –New Jalpaiguri) Express on September 28, 2024; Train no 15643 (Puri-Kamakhya) Express on September 28, 2024; Train no 12509 (SMVT Bengaluru – Guwahati) Super Fast Express on September 27, 2024; Train no 15635(Okha- Guwahati) Dwarka Express on September 27, 2024; Train no 13141 (Sealdah –New Alipurduar) Teesta Torsa Express on September 28, 2024; Train no 13147 (Sealdah -Bamanhat) Uttarbanga Express on September 28, 2024.

The trains that are to be diverted via New Jalpaiguri- Siliguri Jn – Aluabari Road (journey commence on) are: Train no 22411 (Naharlagun- Anand Vihar Terminal) Arunachal Express on September 24, 2024; Train no 12407 (New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar) Karmabhoomi Express on September 25, 2024; Train no 15644 (Kamakhya-Puri) Express on September 26, 2024; Train no 05952 (New Tinsukia- SMVT Bengaluru) Special on September 26, 2024; Train no 12364 (Haldibari-Kolkata) Super-Fast Express on September 25 & 27, 2024; Train no 15960 (Dibrugarh- Howrah) Kamrup Express on September 28, 2024; Train no 12523 (New Jalpaiguri-New Delhi) Express on September 28, 2024; Train no 15626 (Agartala- Deoghar) Express on September 28, 2024; Train no 15655 (Kamakhya-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express on September 29, 2024; Train no 13142 (New Alipurduar – Sealdah) Teesta Torsa Express on September 29, 2024; Train no 13148 (Bamanhat – Sealdah) Uttarbanga Express on September 29, 2024; Train no 12344 (Haldibari- Sealdah) Darjeeling Mail on September 29, 2024; Train no 12346 (Guwahati-Howrah) Saraighat Express on September 29, 2024; Train no 12505 (Kamakhya -Anand Vihar Terminal) Northeast Express on September 29, 2024; Train no 12378 (New Alipurduar- Sealdah) Special on September 29, 2024.

The train to be diverted via Siliguri Jn -Thakurganj- Aluabari Road (journey commence on) is Train no 19306 (Kamakhya-DR Ambedkar Nagar) Express on September 29, 2024.

- Advertisement -

Train no 22234 (Patna–New Jalpaiguri) Vande Bharat Express commencing journey on September 29, 2024 is rescheduled at 14:30 hours for departure from Patna Jn. railway station.

5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CMAAA training programme held at BB Engineering College, Kokrajhar 

The Hills Times -
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World