NRL inks pact with BSNL to deploy India’s first 5G captive non-public network

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) has signed an agreement with state-owned BSNL to deploy India’s first 5G captive non-public network (CNPN) in its area.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it was a proud moment for Assam.

“@BSNLCorporate & @NRL_MoPNG have signed an MoU to set up India’s 1st 5G Captive Non-Public Network in the refinery sector. A big leap for #DigitalAssam & #AtmanirbharBharat- ushering IoT, AR/VR, Big Data into our industrial future,” he said in a post on X.

BSNL’s Chairman cum Managing Director Robert J Ravi said the partnership exemplifies the telco’s commitment to empowering India’s strategic sectors with next-generation digital infrastructure.

“The deployment of a dedicated 5G CNPN at NRL will mark a technological leap forward — not only in connectivity but in redefining how core industries can operate in the future. As a trusted public telecom provider, BSNL is proud to pioneer this journey toward a self-reliant, digitally intelligent Bharat,” he said.

An official of the NRL said the integration of 5G CNPN will not only enhance operational efficiency and cybersecurity but also enable transformative technologies such as AR and VR-based training, digital twins, and real-time IoT applications.

The agreement, signed at a workshop organised by the Union Finance Ministry in Guwahati on Saturday, is expected to set the stage for replicable models across other industrial sectors, a statement said. (PTI)

