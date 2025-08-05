BTC polls: BPF names 22 candidates

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 4: The opposition Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) on Monday released the first list of 22 candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, scheduled to be held in the last week of September.

The announcement marks the party’s formal entry into the electoral contest, setting the tone for a high-stakes battle for control of the 40-member council.

According to an official statement issued by the party, BPF president and former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary will contest from Debargaon constituency.

Sitting West Kokrajhar MLA Rabiram Narzary has been fielded from Kachugaon, while senior party leader and former minister Rihon Daimary will contest from Bhairabkunda.

The complete list of 22 candidates released so far includes: Moon Moon Brahma (Parbotjhora), Antaj Ali (Guma), Mukleswar Ahmed (Srirampur), Mrityunjay Narzary (Soraibil), William Narzary (Jomduar), Prakash Basumatary (Dotma), Doneswar Goyary (Baukhungri), Derhasat Basumatary (Salakati), James Basumatary (Nichima), Paniram Brahma (Kajalgaon), Sukursingh Muchahary (Chirang), Dhiraj Borgoyary (Sobaijhar), Begum Akhtara Ahmed (Mathanguri), Augusta Tigga (Dihira), Emmanuel Mushahary (Darrangajuli), Maheswar Basumatary (Goreswar), Ganesh Kochary (Suklai Serfang), Lwmsrao Daimary (Khwirabari), and Fresh Mushahary (Dhansiri).

Party insiders suggest that the second list, covering the remaining 18 seats, will be released in the coming days.

With the announcement of this initial list, the BPF has officially launched its campaign to reclaim its former stronghold in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The party, which once dominated the BTC administration, is aiming to mount a significant comeback in this election.

The BPF’s move comes amid growing anticipation over candidate announcements from other key players.

The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are expected to release their lists by mid-August.

Meanwhile, political activity has picked up momentum across the BTR districts, with parties intensifying their outreach and campaigning efforts to mobilise public support.

The BPF’s early declaration is being viewed as a strategic attempt to galvanise its organisational base and rally voters ahead of its rivals.

The BTC elections, held every five years, will decide the new council that governs the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The election is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest among the BPF, UPPL, BJP, and other regional players, with ethnic and developmental issues likely to dominate the campaign narrative.