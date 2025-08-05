25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
type here...

BTC polls: BPF names 22 candidates

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 4: The opposition Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) on Monday released the first list of 22 candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, scheduled to be held in the last week of September.

- Advertisement -

The announcement marks the party’s formal entry into the electoral contest, setting the tone for a high-stakes battle for control of the 40-member council.

Related Posts:

According to an official statement issued by the party, BPF president and former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary will contest from Debargaon constituency.

Sitting West Kokrajhar MLA Rabiram Narzary has been fielded from Kachugaon, while senior party leader and former minister Rihon Daimary will contest from Bhairabkunda.

The complete list of 22 candidates released so far includes: Moon Moon Brahma (Parbotjhora), Antaj Ali (Guma), Mukleswar Ahmed (Srirampur), Mrityunjay Narzary (Soraibil), William Narzary (Jomduar), Prakash Basumatary (Dotma), Doneswar Goyary (Baukhungri), Derhasat Basumatary (Salakati), James Basumatary (Nichima), Paniram Brahma (Kajalgaon), Sukursingh Muchahary (Chirang), Dhiraj Borgoyary (Sobaijhar), Begum Akhtara Ahmed (Mathanguri), Augusta Tigga (Dihira), Emmanuel Mushahary (Darrangajuli), Maheswar Basumatary (Goreswar), Ganesh Kochary (Suklai Serfang), Lwmsrao Daimary (Khwirabari), and Fresh Mushahary (Dhansiri).

- Advertisement -

Party insiders suggest that the second list, covering the remaining 18 seats, will be released in the coming days.

With the announcement of this initial list, the BPF has officially launched its campaign to reclaim its former stronghold in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The party, which once dominated the BTC administration, is aiming to mount a significant comeback in this election.

The BPF’s move comes amid growing anticipation over candidate announcements from other key players.

- Advertisement -

The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are expected to release their lists by mid-August.

Meanwhile, political activity has picked up momentum across the BTR districts, with parties intensifying their outreach and campaigning efforts to mobilise public support.

The BPF’s early declaration is being viewed as a strategic attempt to galvanise its organisational base and rally voters ahead of its rivals.

The BTC elections, held every five years, will decide the new council that governs the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The election is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest among the BPF, UPPL, BJP, and other regional players, with ethnic and developmental issues likely to dominate the campaign narrative.

7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Plantation drive ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ held in Itanagar

The Hills Times -
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort 10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience 10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon 10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam