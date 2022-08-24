Assam Police Nabs Six Militants In Karbi Anglong, One Injured

HT Bureau

Guwahati: In a major development, Assam Police on Wednesday apprehended six alleged militants in the state’s Karbi Anglong district and injured the group’s main person as they opened fire at him, said a senior official.

As per Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the alleged militants belonged to a newly-formed group called the National Socialist Council of Karbi Anglong.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Singh informed that the police also recovered weapons including three pistols.

”Seven boys from Karbi Anglong got together, bought three pistols & started a new organization called National Socialist Council of Karbi Anglong. Six have been picked up. The main person Pabitra Teron has been injured in a shoot-out with police. Weapons recovered. Group neutralized,” Singh tweeted.

As per reports, Pabitra who received the bullet injury was immediately rushed to Diphu Medical College for treatment.