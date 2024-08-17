Assam Police Seeks Public Help in Bomb Investigation; ₹5 Lakh Reward Announced

HT Digital

August 17, Saturday: Assam Police has issued a public appeal for assistance in their ongoing investigation into bomb-like devices reportedly planted by ULFA. In a tweet, the police urged citizens to come forward with any information that could aid in the investigation, offering a substantial reward of ₹5 lakh for concrete leads.

The appeal highlights the seriousness of the situation and the importance of community involvement in ensuring public safety. Assam Police is committed to swiftly addressing the threat and bringing those responsible to justice, with public support being crucial in this effort.