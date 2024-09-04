30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Assam Police suspend heavy vehicles on NH-27 Dima Hasao due to rainfall

In the press release, the police emphasized the ban on heavy vehicles, defined as those with 12 wheels or more, as well as long trucks and trailers exceeding 24 feet in length, citing concerns related to persistent rainfall, land subsidence, and ongoing construction activities.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 4: The Assam Police temporarily suspended heavy vehicle traffic on NH-27, specifically between Jatinga and Harangajao in the Dima Hasao district, the police officials announced on Wednesday.

Travelers heading to and from Barak Valley are advised to utilize the alternative route through Meghalaya (National Highway-6) until further notice.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Police stated, “Press Release: Due to frequent rainfall, land subsidence, and ongoing construction, the movement of heavy vehicles (12 wheels or more, and long trucks/trailers over 24 feet) is temporarily prohibited on NH-27 between Jatinga and Harangajao in Dima Hasao.”

In the press release, the police emphasized the ban on heavy vehicles, defined as those with 12 wheels or more, as well as long trucks and trailers exceeding 24 feet in length, citing concerns related to persistent rainfall, land subsidence, and ongoing construction activities.

“Due to frequent rainfalls, subsidence of land/road surface and on-going construction works, the plying of heavy commercial vehicles with 12 wheels or more including long trucks/trailers, (more than 24 feet in length) has been temporarily prohibited in between the stretch of Jatinga to Harangajao of the National Highway-27 within Dima Hasao district”, the Assam Police stated in its press release.

Additionally, the police have instructed that heavy vehicles, specifically those with 12 wheels or more, as well as long trucks and trailers, traveling to and from Barak Valley must utilize the alternative route through Meghalaya (National Highway-6) until further notice.

