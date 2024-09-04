Assam Police suspend heavy vehicles on NH-27 Dima Hasao due to rainfall

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 4: The Assam Police temporarily suspended heavy vehicle traffic on NH-27, specifically between Jatinga and Harangajao in the Dima Hasao district, the police officials announced on Wednesday.

Travelers heading to and from Barak Valley are advised to utilize the alternative route through Meghalaya (National Highway-6) until further notice.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Police stated, “Press Release: Due to frequent rainfall, land subsidence, and ongoing construction, the movement of heavy vehicles (12 wheels or more, and long trucks/trailers over 24 feet) is temporarily prohibited on NH-27 between Jatinga and Harangajao in Dima Hasao.”

Additionally, the police have instructed that heavy vehicles, specifically those with 12 wheels or more, as well as long trucks and trailers, traveling to and from Barak Valley must utilize the alternative route through Meghalaya (National Highway-6) until further notice.