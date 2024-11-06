23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
type here...

Assam Police thwart rhino poaching plot in Orang NP; 4 arrested, arms seized

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the DGP stated, "Four persons arrested by Darrang Police in connection with the planning for rhino poaching at Orang National Park."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Oplus_131072
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: The Assam Police have successfully foiled an alleged rhino poaching plot, arresting four individuals who were reportedly planning to enter Orang National Park to target the endangered animal, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the DGP stated, “Four persons arrested by Darrang Police in connection with the planning for rhino poaching at Orang National Park.”

Related Posts:

The suspects, identified as Nur Hussain, Abul Hussain, Jaffar Ali, and Nur Islam, were apprehended in an operation conducted by Darrang Police, which seized crucial evidence from their possession.

Subsequently, the police officials recovered a .303 rifle along with ammunition, three mobile handsets, five motorcycles, and various camping items intended for use during the planned poaching expedition.

“Seized one .303 Rifle with ammunition, 3 mobile handsets, five motorcycles and camping stores from their possession.They were planning to go inside the park for poaching”, Singh added.

- Advertisement -

The DGP further lauded the coordination between Darrang Police and other units that contributed vital intelligence to thwart the plot, acknowledging their collective role in protecting Assam’s iconic and endangered one-horned rhinos.

In his post, Singh praised Darrang Police for their diligent work, saying, “Well done @Darrang_Police and units that provided the input.”

8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Shillong Municipal Board mandates dog registration to address stray concerns

The Hills Times -
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December