Assam Police thwart rhino poaching plot in Orang NP; 4 arrested, arms seized

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: The Assam Police have successfully foiled an alleged rhino poaching plot, arresting four individuals who were reportedly planning to enter Orang National Park to target the endangered animal, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh announced on Wednesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the DGP stated, “Four persons arrested by Darrang Police in connection with the planning for rhino poaching at Orang National Park.”

1. Nur Hussain

2. Abul Hussain,

3. Jaffar Ali,

The suspects, identified as Nur Hussain, Abul Hussain, Jaffar Ali, and Nur Islam, were apprehended in an operation conducted by Darrang Police, which seized crucial evidence from their possession.

Subsequently, the police officials recovered a .303 rifle along with ammunition, three mobile handsets, five motorcycles, and various camping items intended for use during the planned poaching expedition.

“Seized one .303 Rifle with ammunition, 3 mobile handsets, five motorcycles and camping stores from their possession.They were planning to go inside the park for poaching”, Singh added.

The DGP further lauded the coordination between Darrang Police and other units that contributed vital intelligence to thwart the plot, acknowledging their collective role in protecting Assam’s iconic and endangered one-horned rhinos.

In his post, Singh praised Darrang Police for their diligent work, saying, “Well done @Darrang_Police and units that provided the input.”