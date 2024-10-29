Assam Police prevent major rhino poaching: 6 arrested, arms recovered

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: In a significant breakthrough, the Assam Police, led by its Anti-Poaching Task Force and Golaghat Police, has successfully foiled an inter-state rhino poaching operation across key protected areas, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the DGP highlighted the coordinated operation that led to the arrest of six individuals and the recovery of two rifles.

He wrote, “Over the last few days, In a continuing operation across the state @assampolice led by Anti-poaching Task Force & @GolaghatPolice arrested six persons and recovered two rifles.”

Over the last few days, In a continuing operation across the state @assampolice led by Anti-poaching Task Force & @GolaghatPolice arrested six persons and recovered two rifles. Through this, We have foiled the inter-state rhino poaching bid in Manas, Orang and Kaziranga.… pic.twitter.com/PzG2cNYw9V — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 29, 2024

Singh further stated that this action has successfully thwarted the inter-state rhino poaching attempt in Manas, Orang, and Kaziranga.

“Through this, We have foiled the inter-state rhino poaching bid in Manas, Orang and Kaziranga”, the DGP added.