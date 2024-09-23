World Rhino Day : Rhino poaching drops 86% after BJP came to power: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that the double engine government of the BJP has been successful in bringing down the poaching of rhinos in the state. According to him, the rhino poaching cases dropped by 86 percent since 2016 when the saffron fold came to power in Assam.

Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his social media post on World Rhino Day mentioning his stay in the Kaziranga National Park for a night in the month of March.

Modi wrote on X handle, “Today, on #WorldRhinoDay, let us reiterate our commitment to protect one of our planet’s most iconic species—rhinos. Compliments to all those involved in rhino conservation efforts over the last many years. It is a matter of immense pride that India is home to a large number of one horned rhinos.”

”I also fondly recall my visit the Kaziranga in Assam and urge you all to visit there as well,” he added.

Quoting PM Modi’s post, the Chief Minister wrote, “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister! Under your leadership, Assam’s rhinos are safer than ever. Since the Double Engine government took charge in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86%. We are deeply grateful for your commitment to promoting and preserving our living heritage.”

Sarma often attacks the previous Congress governments in the state for the high number of rhino poaching cases during their regime.

There are about 2,600 rhinos living in Kaziranga National Park, the greatest rhino population in the world.

Between 2000 and 2021, the park saw about 200 instances of rhino poaching-related deaths. The rate peaked in 2013 and 2014, when reports of 27 rhino deaths each year made headlines. Since rhino horns are said to have mythical medical potential, rhino poaching in Kaziranga has grown over the past 20 years.

In 2022, after a gap of nearly 45 years, no poaching occurred in the Kaziranga National Park and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma credited the close vigil by the state administration and coordinated efforts between the forest and police department to put a break on poaching.

Meanwhile, Sarma further asserted that rhinos are synonymous with Assam’s identity and the state administration is committed to protect the animal.

He posted on X handle, “Rhinos are synonymous to the identity of Assam. They are our pride and the crown jewel of our biodiversity. Ever since we assumed office, we have taken various initiatives to protect the prized species, expand its habitat and ensure its safety.”

”On #WorldRhinoDay, we reaffirm our commitment to protect the rhinos of Assam,” the Chief Minister added.

