Guwahati
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Assam Power Workers Union meets minister to discuss issues

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT CORRESPONDENT 

SIVASAGAR, Dec 21: In a bid to discuss pressing concerns regarding the state’s power sector, Assam State Power Workers Union leaders met with the newly appointed Power Minister of Assam, Prasanta Phukan, at his Dibrugarh residence on Saturday.

The Union demanded the installation of new power plants, including a 200 MW project at Lakwa Thermal Station and an increase in the capacity of the Namrup Power Plant. They also called for the relocation of 11/33 KV control rooms to APDCL and the safety of electricity workers, along with provisions for salary and special leave in the event of accidents.

The leaders also raised the issue of the Assam Power Generation Corporation’s (APGC) underperformance, generating only 350 MW on average against the state’s electricity demand of approximately 2,500 MW.
Minister Phukan assured the Union leaders that he would take the issue of regularising and promoting temporary workers seriously and committed to further discussions to address the concerns raised.
The delegation which was led by chief adviser Brajen Bori, president Sukhen Gogoi, working president Tailendra Saikia, and general secretary Amit Kar, highlighted several grievances, including the promotion of employees, upgradation of companies, and the regularisation of temporary workers.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times
