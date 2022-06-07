Assam: Public Holiday Declared June 8

DIPHU: The Government of Assam has declared June 8 as a public holiday within the jurisdiction of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and areas falling under 22 Koklabari BTC Constituency under Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on account of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Election, 2022 and by-election of 22 Koklabari (ST) BTC Constituency under BTC as notified by the Assam State Election Commission.

All government and non government offices, educational institutions and business establishments including banks, tea gardens and industries, etc., falling within the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and 22 Koklabari (ST) BTC Constituency under BTC will remain closed.